Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.