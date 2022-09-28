 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

