Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.