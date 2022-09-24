 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

