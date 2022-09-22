Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
