 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News