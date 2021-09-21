Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.