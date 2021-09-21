 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

