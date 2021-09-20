 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

