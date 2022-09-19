Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:45 AM CDT until MON 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.