The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
