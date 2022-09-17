Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with above normal temperatures. The warming trend will continue for Friday. Find out how warm it will get and when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Patchy fog early this morning, but the rest of Wednesday is looking sunny with increasing temperatures. Find out how warm it will get and when the next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
A quiet, warm day today. Temperatures will continue to rise for Saturday and Sunday. See how warm it will get, when our rain chance begins, and when it will peak in our weekend forecast.
Decreasing clouds and comfortable temps today. Sunny skies all day Wednesday and that means temps will be going up. Find out how much and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
