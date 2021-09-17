Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

