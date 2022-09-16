Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.