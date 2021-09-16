The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
