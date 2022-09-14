Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Very seasonable weather today with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warmer Friday, but still staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back to the area in our updated forecast.
Decreasing clouds and comfortable temps today. Sunny skies all day Wednesday and that means temps will be going up. Find out how much and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. …