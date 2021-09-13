The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear s…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…