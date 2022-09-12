 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

