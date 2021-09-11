 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

