The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bri…
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.