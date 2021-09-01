 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

