Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.