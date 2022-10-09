It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
A strong cold front will bring isolated showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area this evening. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get here.
Dry much of the day, but showers and storms will begin to pop up late Wednesday afternoon. The rain chance will stick around until our next cold front clears us Thursday. Get all the details here.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. How long will temperatures stay below normal? Here's your complete holiday weekend forecast.
A little bit cooler Monday than Sunday in central Illinois, but the real cool down will occur tonight. Find out how low temperatures will go and what's in store for Tuesday in our updated forecast.
Cold start, but it's going to be feeling great this afternoon! Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday. Find out how much we'll warm and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Hurricane Ian is swirling toward the southern coast of the U.S. and in preparation, State Farm has activated its catastrophe team.
