Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.