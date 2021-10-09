The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
