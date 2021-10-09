 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News