Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.