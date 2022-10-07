 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

