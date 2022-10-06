Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.