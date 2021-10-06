Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
