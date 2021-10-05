 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

