Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.