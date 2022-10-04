The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little bit cooler Monday than Sunday in central Illinois, but the real cool down will occur tonight. Find out how low temperatures will go and what's in store for Tuesday in our updated forecast.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another unseasonably chilly morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Warmer, but still below normal temperatures today in central Illinois. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Hurricane Ian is swirling toward the southern coast of the U.S. and in preparation, State Farm has activated its catastrophe team.
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…