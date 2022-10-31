 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

