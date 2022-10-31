Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
