Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

