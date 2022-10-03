Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.