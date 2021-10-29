Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Perio…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees …
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…