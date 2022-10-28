 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

