Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.