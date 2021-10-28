 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

