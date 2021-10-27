 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News