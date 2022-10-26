Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.