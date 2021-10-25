Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 6:15 PM CDT until WED 3:25 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but ch…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Thunder possi…