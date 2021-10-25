 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 6:15 PM CDT until WED 3:25 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

