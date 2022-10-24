Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
