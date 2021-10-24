 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

