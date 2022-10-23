It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will Monday be cold, it will be windy as well. A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night and temperatures will remain well below normal through Wednesday. Track temps and wind chills here.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Wind gusts around 30 mph this afternoon, but winds will get even stronger in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will s…
Rain is coming back today with a cold front that will be working over during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Monday. It …
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees …
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We w…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.