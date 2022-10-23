 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

