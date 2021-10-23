Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is foreca…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It shou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but ch…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It s…