The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will Monday be cold, it will be windy as well. A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night and temperatures will remain well below normal through Wednesday. Track temps and wind chills here.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Wind gusts around 30 mph this afternoon, but winds will get even stronger in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will s…
This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Monday. It …
Rain is coming back today with a cold front that will be working over during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We w…
Hurricane Ian is swirling toward the southern coast of the U.S. and in preparation, State Farm has activated its catastrophe team.