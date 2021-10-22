 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News