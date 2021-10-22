Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.