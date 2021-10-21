Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.