Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Not only will Monday be cold, it will be windy as well. A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night and temperatures will remain well below normal through Wednesday. Track temps and wind chills here.
Rain is coming back today with a cold front that will be working over during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
No rain today, but temperatures will be well below normal and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Cold Thursday night ahead. Find out how low temps will go and what's in store for Friday here.