Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.