Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

