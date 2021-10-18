 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

