The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
