Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
