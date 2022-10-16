Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.