Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

